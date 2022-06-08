JP Barry, the agent for Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, denies a report from The Athletic that his client would seek an exit should Don Sweeney remain general manager of the team.

Speaking to the Boston Herald's Steve Conroy, Barry categorizes both his and Pastrnak's relationship with Sweeney as "solid."

Pastrnak agent JP Barry on Athletic report: “I spoke with Don and David this morning and we don’t know where this report emanated from. We both have a solid relationship with Don and the plan hasn’t changed one bit. We will sit down in July and begin extension negotiations.” — steve conroy (@conroyherald) June 8, 2022

"I spoke with Don and David this morning and we don't know where this report emanated from," Barry said. "We both have a solid relationship with Don and the plan hasn't changed one bit. We will sit down in July and begin extension negotiations."

On Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa reported that Sweeney's unwillingness to offer new deals to expiring free agents and close friends of Pastrnak's, Torrey Krug and David Krejci, have made Pastrnak question his future with the team with whom he's spent the entirety of his eight-year NHL career.

“[Pastrnak] had seen how Don has treated his two best friends,” a source told Shinzawa. “No chance he comes back with [Sweeney] as GM.”

Pastrnak, 26, is entering into the final year of a six-year, $40 million contract.

Originally taken with the 25th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Pastrnak appeared in 72 games this past season, scoring 40 goals and adding 37 assists.

For his career, the two-time All-Star and 2020 Rocket Richard Trophy winner has 240 goals and 264 assists in 510 games.