Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno left Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers early with an upper-body injury, the team announced during the third period.

UPDATE: Nick Foligno (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2021

Boston would go on to lose the game 6-3, dropping their record on the season to 1-1-0.

The veteran forward signed a two-year deal with Boston in July.

Foligno, 33, played last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring seven goals and tallying 20 points in 49 games.