47m ago
Bruins' Foligno (upper-body) leaves early vs. Flyers
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno left Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers early with an upper-body injury, the team announced during the third period.
TSN.ca Staff
UPDATE: Nick Foligno (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2021
Boston would go on to lose the game 6-3, dropping their record on the season to 1-1-0.
The veteran forward signed a two-year deal with Boston in July.
Foligno, 33, played last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring seven goals and tallying 20 points in 49 games.