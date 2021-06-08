Boston Bruins forward Nick Ritchie has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for elbowing New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield in Game 5 of their Round 2 series on Monday.

The incident took place in the first period of Monday's game. Ritchie did not receive a penalty for his elbow on Mayfield.

The Islanders ultimately triumphed in Game 5 and lead the series three games to two.