The Jacobs family, who own the Boston Bruins, announced Saturday a $1.5 million fund for Bruins and TD Garden part-time employees who have been affected by NHL shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came one day after Massachusettes Attorney General Maura Healey called on the Jacobs' family to compensate employees.

The Bruins were the last remaining NHL team that had yet to announce any plan to compensate employees affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic