David Pastrnak's return to the Boston Bruins' lineup appears to be at hand.

At his Friday Zoom availability, the 24-year-old winger said he feels ready to make his season debut.

"I'm pretty sure I'm ready to go." pic.twitter.com/mtYUaWyfcI — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 29, 2021

"I feel great...I feel ready," Pastrnak said. "I feel 100 per cent. I'm pretty sure I'm ready to go."

The 2020 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy winner as the NHL's top goal scorer has been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic hip surgery in September.

He returned to full practice earlier in the week.

In 70 games last season, Pastrnak had 48 goals and 47 assists.

Should the Havirov, Czech Republic native return to the lineup in time for the Bruins' next game, Pastrnak will do battle with a familiar face.

The Bruins are set to play the Washington Capitals on Saturday and will get their first look at longtime former captain Zdeno Chara in a Caps uniform.

Boston currently sits second in the East Division on 11 points through seven games, two back of the division-leading Caps.