The Boston Red Sox have signed right-handed starter Collin McHugh to a one-year major league contract for the 2020 season, the team announced Thursday.

To make room on the 40-man roster, righty Hector Velazquez has been designated for assignment.

The signing of McHugh comes on the heels of ace Chris Sale paying visits to renowned surgeons Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache this week because of lingering elbow issues. Sale was shut down in August of last year because of elbow inflammation and has not faced hitters in game-action since.

But like Sale, McHugh has injury issues of his own. Jon Heyman of The MLB Network reported last week that McHugh has recently been given the go-ahead to begin throwing after a tenex procedure alleviated elbow concerns. Chris Cotillo of MassLive notes that based on this, it's unlikely he will be able to join Boston's rotation at the start of the season.

McHugh, 32, has spent the last six seasons in Houston with the Astros. McHugh was a solid member of the starting rotation from 2014 to 2016 (90 starts, 43-26, 3.71 ERA) before injuries cut his 2017 season short. He pitched effectively out of the bullpen in 2018 before returning to the rotation last season.

McHugh has also spent time with the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies over the course of his eight-year big league career.

The Lilburn, Ga., native was selected in the 18th round by the Mets out of high school in 2008.