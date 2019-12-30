DAVOS, Switzerland — Zach Boychuk scored twice in the first period and Canada went on to double up the Nuremberg Ice Tigers 4-2 on Sunday in semifinal action at the Spengler Cup.

Cory Emmerton also scored in the opening frame and Chris DiDomenico added a second-period goal for the defending champion Canadians, who advanced to Monday's final.

Daniel Weiss scored in the second period for the Ice Tigers and Brandon Buck brought the game within two late in the third.

Zach Fucale was rarely challenged in the Canadian net, facing 17 total shots, including just three in the third period.

Niklas Treutle made 29 saves for the German team.

Canada had faced the Ice Tigers in its final preliminary-round game on Friday, beating them 6-2 to advance directly to Sunday's semi. Nuremberg had to play a quarterfinal against Russian team Metallurg Magnitogorsk on Saturday to earn a rematch against the undefeated Canadians.

Canada has won the tournament 15 times, including the past three years, since first taking part in 1984. The Canadians will face the winner of Sunday's second semifinal between host HC Davos and KalPa Kuopio of Finland for the title.

Canada beat HC Davos 2-1 in the tournament opener Wednesday.