Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Thursday the team "dodged a bullet" on defenceman Mark Giordano, though the team's captain will miss at least a week with a hamstring injury.

Giordano, who exited the team's loss to the San Jose Sharks with a lower-body injury, will not need surgery. Treliving said the veteran will be considered week-to-week with the team having a better idea on a timeline next week. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday, while the Flames recalled Brandon Davidson from the AHL.

"The good news is this is not as long-term as we initially feared," Treliving told reporters Thursday. "No surgical procedure, nothing of that nature. We'll get thorough the next week, his first week off, and then just monitor.

"Hopefully he's back sooner rather than later."

Last season's Norris Trophy winner, Giordano holds a two-minute lead in average in ice time over his next closest teammate, Travis Hamonic, this season. The 36-year-old has five goals and 27 points in 54 games while averaging 23:56 of ice time per game.

“It’s not an easy task because of the minutes and the way he plays every night,” defenceman Rasmus Andersson told the Calgary Sun Wednesday, when Giordano was undergoing an MRI. “It’s tough. But the six of us just have to step up as a unit. Obviously, with the kind of player Gio is and how good he is night in and night out, it obviously is tough — it’s tough for the team.

“It’s tough for Gio, too, because these are the games that he really wants to play to make a playoff push.”

The Flames enter Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators sitting in the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, five points back of the Vancouver Canucks for first in the Pacific Division.

Both Noah Hanifin and T.J. Brodie saw time alongside Andersson in Giordano's place against the Sharks.

“I’ll play wherever they want me to play — and I’ll do whatever will help the team,” TJ Brodie said Wednesday. “We’ve (overcome adversity) before, we did in December when everything happened. We came together as a group and got things done. The group in here is a great group and we’ll find a way.”

Giordano has missed a total of just five games over the past four seasons, leading the team in ice time in each of the past three. A veteran of 887 career games, all with the Flames, Giordano has 134 goals and 479 points.