Brian McCann is headed back to Atlanta.

Agent B.B. Abbott confirms to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that the veteran catcher has signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Braves. McCann, 34, played the first nine seasons of his career with the Braves from 2005 to 2013.

A native of nearby Duluth, GA, McCann spent the past two seasons with the Houston Astros, winning a World Series in 2017. He had his $15 million option for 2019 declined by the team last month. McCann appeared in 63 games last season, hitting .212 with seven home runs and 23 runs batted in and an OPS of .640.

"Brian wanted an opportunity to play in his hometown for the team that drafted him and be with a club that he truly believes can help get to the next level," Abbott told Rosenthal. "That was the driving force behind this deal. The Braves are betting on Brian being the player on the field and the person in the clubhouse he has been his entire career. Any Braves fan knows that this is exactly what they will get."

Seven times an All-Star, McCann rejoins the Braves after Kurt Suzuki signed as a free agent with the Washington Nationals last week.

In 1,670 games over 14 seasons with the Braves, New York Yankees and Astros, McCann is a career .263 hitter with 270 HR, 973 RBI and an OPS of .791.