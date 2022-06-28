What are the biggest takeaways from the Avs' Stanley Cup winning season?

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point was dealing with a significant tear in his quad during the Stanley Cup Playoffs but is expected to recover in a few weeks, according to general manager Julian BriseBois.

Point was injured during Game 7 of the team's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and returned for the opening two games in the Stanley Cup Final as the Bolts were bounced in six games by the Colorado Avalanche.

Head coach Jon Cooper did not rule him out for a potential Game 7 of the Cup Final prior to Game 6 but also added that Point was dealing with a "severe" injury.

BriseBois revealed several other injuries for Tampa on Tuesday.

Forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare suffered from a meniscus injury heading into the playoffs. Forward Anthony Cirelli was dealing with an AC joint sprain and will require surgery this summer. Defenceman Ryan McDonagh was battled a finger injury suffered during the Eastern Conference Final and forward Nikita Kucherov had a meniscus issue. Forwards Nick Paul and Corey Perry had AC joint sprains while Paul also dealt with an MCL sprain.

BriseBois said all players are expected to make full recoveries.