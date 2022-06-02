Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday fans should temper any of expectations of forward Brayden Point playing at all during the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers.

"If he gets to play in this series, that's a bonus for everybody," Cooper said just ahead of his team's 6-2 loss in Game 1. "It's great to have him around with our group. He's a big part of our group, but the guys are focused on who's in right now and the 20 guys who are going to play tonight, and tonight he's not one of them."

Point skated in full pads Wednesday morning for the first time since being sustaining a lower-body in the Lightning's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14. He crashed into the boards after practicing a breakaway during the skate, but was not injured in the fall.

“Probably more embarrassing than anything,” Cooper said of the incident.

The 26-year-old has two goals and two assists through seven playoff games after recording 28 goals and 30 assists in 66 regular season games this season. He's been a key factor for the Lightning in each of their previous two Stanley Cup runs, posting a combined 28 goals and 56 points in 46 games over the last two postseasons.