Lightning's Point remains out for Game 5 against Rangers

With Vasilevskiy finding his game, are the Rangers in trouble?

Tampa Bay Lightning star centre Brayden Point, who hasn't played since Game 7 of the opening round with a lower-body injury, will remain sidelined for Thursday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers.

Jon Cooper said Brayden Point is out tonight. https://t.co/TWUzwyHLNf — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 9, 2022

Point, 26, was injured in a Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs and didn't play in the team's second-round sweep of the Florida Panthers or against the Rangers.

The Calgary native scored 28 goals and 30 assists over 66 games this regular season before adding two goals and two assists over seven playoff games so far.

The series is headed back to Madison Square Garden tied at two games apiece.