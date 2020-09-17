Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is back in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after missing almost two weeks due to an oblique strain.

Manager Charlie Montoyo is slotting him into the cleanup spot for tonight's game in New York against the Yankees. Hernandez will play in right field.

Hernandez was activated a day earlier so that he could be available on an emergency basis if needed, but he didn't play in Toronto's second straight blowout loss to the Yankees.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season with 14 homers, 27 RBIs and a .308 batting average.

The Blue Jays are in third place in the American League East division standings. Toronto holds the seventh seed in the eight-team AL playoff race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.