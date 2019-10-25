It appears Brendan Perlini is headed for another change of scenery.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Perlini’s agent, Darren Ferris, is working with the Chicago Blackhawks to find a new home for the winger.

“Darren Ferris has something else on his to-do list and that is to try and find a new home for his client Brendan Perlini of the Chicago Blackhawks,” McKenzie said on Insider Trading. “You may remember that Perlini came over to Chicago from Arizona along with Dylan Strome, but he’s not been able to establish himself in Chicago and he’s only played one game so far this year – less than eight minutes – and so Ferris and the Blackhawks have agreed that they’re going to try and find a new home for him. Something to keep an eye on.”

While Strome has thrived with the Blackhawks, posting 17 goals and 55 points in 66 games since last November’s trade from the Arizona Coyotes, Perlini has not enjoyed the same success. The 12th overall pick in the 2014 Draft, Perlini has 12 goals and 15 points in 47 games with the Blackhawks.

Through 200 career NHL games, Perlini has 45 goals and 72 points since making his debut with the Coyotes during the 2016-17 season.

The Blackhawks, who lost 4-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, are off to a 2-4-2 start this season.