Nets' Harden doubtful for Game 5 vs. Bucks

Brooklyn Nets' guard James Harden is listed as doubtful for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday.

Harden hasn't played since Game 1 of the series when he left early in the game with hamstring tightness.

The Nets and Bucks are tied 2-2 in their Eastern Conference Playoff series.

