2h ago
Nets' Harden doubtful for Game 5 vs. Bucks
Brooklyn Nets' guard James Harden is listed as doubtful for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday. Harden hasn't played since Game 1 of the series when he left early in the game with hamstring tightness.
TSN.ca Staff
Can Durant lead Nets to win vs. Bucks without Irving or Harden?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Brooklyn Nets' guard James Harden is listed as doubtful for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday.
Harden hasn't played since Game 1 of the series when he left early in the game with hamstring tightness.
The Nets and Bucks are tied 2-2 in their Eastern Conference Playoff series.
More details to come.