BOSTON — Gordon Hayward had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and the short-handed Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-93 on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum added 18 points, and Al Horford had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Celtics won easily despite playing their second straight game with star guard Kyrie Irving sidelined by scratched corneas.

Luka Doncic had 19 points and nine assists for Dallas. Harrison Barnes scored 20 points, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Dirk Nowitzki, who received two standing ovations, was scoreless and had two rebounds for Dallas. Celtics fans chanted "Dirk! Dirk!" in the final minute, hoping he would make a shot in what might have been his final appearance in Boston.

Hayward, coming off a season-high 35 points Wednesday night in a victory over Minnesota, was flirting with his first triple-double with the Celtics before going to the bench midway through the fourth quarter with Boston up by 22.

The Mavericks trimmed an 18-point first-half deficit to a point early in the third quarter, but could get no closer.

The Mavericks had a 13-0 run late in the second quarter, to pulling to 53-46 on Matthews' 3-pointer with 2:13 left. Jordan followed with a layup to cut it to 53-48 before Tatum hit a 3-pointer for Boston with 39 seconds left, ending a 4:01 scoring drought. Boston hadn't scored since Smart's 3-pointer with 4:40 left put Boston up 53-36.

Mavericks: Nowitzki received a standing ovation when he was introduced and entered the game with 1:07 left in the first quarter. Boston fans stood and cheered again in the final minute for Nowitzki, playing in his 21st season, who put his hands to his head after his final attempt bounced off the rim at the buzzer. ... Dallas, which ended a nine-game road losing skid Wednesday with a victory at Charlotte, fell to 3-14 on the road.

Celtics: Tatum, a last-minute starter at forward with Marcus Morris out because of a stiff neck, scored 10 points in the first quarter. ... Daniel Theis had 13 rebounds. ... Rookie Brad Wanamaker scored a career-high eight points, three better than his previous high. ... Irving was on the bench, still recovering after scratching both corneas in a collision Monday at San Antonio. Irving also sat out Wednesday against Minnesota.

Mavericks: At Philadelphia on Saturday night to end a four-game trip.

Celtics: Host Brooklyn on Monday night.

