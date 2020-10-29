Poulin: Hall, Sabres both have something to prove with one-year, $8 million deal

The Buffalo Sabres are closing on a new contract with restricted free agent Victor Olofsson to avoid arbitration, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Olofsson is coming off a breakout season in which he posted 20 goals and 42 points in 54 games.

A seventh-round pick of the Sabres in 2014, Olofsson made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season, posting two goals and four points in six games.

The 25-year-old spent five seasons playing in Sweden before making the move to North America in 2018.