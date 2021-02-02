The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Buffalo Sabres games will be postponed through at least Feb. 8 in accordance with the league's COVID protocol.

The announcement comes on the heels of Tuesday night's game between the Sabres and New York Islanders being postponed earlier in the day.

The league says that two Sabres players have entered the COVID protocol.

As a result, the team's facilities have been closed and will remain closed until further notice.

A statement from the Sabres organization. pic.twitter.com/0isvhVsqcV — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 2, 2021

The Sabres released a short statement later on Tuesday.

"Sabres players and staff have been closely following and will continue to follow COVID protocols as outlined by the NHL and the team's medical staff," the statement read. "Our organization will continue to work with the league and our medical team to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff."