Tuesday's game between the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders has been postponed due to the league’s COVID Protocol.

"Due to weather conditions yesterday, the Sabres altered their travel schedule so as to fly today to New York. So that required COVID contact tracing and testing protocols can be completed appropriately, the decision has been made to re-schedule the game for a future date," a release from the NHL said.

The Sabres were scheduled to face the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum at 6pm ET. The two sides are scheduled to play again against each other on Thursday night.

The postponement comes after the New Jersey Devils had their games through Feb. 6 postponed on Monday due to placing 10 players in the COVID-19 protocol. The Sabres played the Devils in back-to-back games over the weekend.

The Sabres dropped to 4-4-2 with their loss to the Devils on Sunday, while the Islanders are in the midst of a five-game winless streak and sit at 3-4-2.

Tuesday's game brings the total to 15 games postponed in the NHL this season.