Ice Chips: No. 1 pick Power skates with Sabres for first time

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

Owen Power, the first overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, skated with the Buffalo Sabres for the first time on Sunday.

After practice, head coach Don Granato told Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News that it will likely be a few days before he gets into his first NHL game.

"We're all excited to move forward. We see this team progressing. And we see him as a big part of that progression. He's finally here and give him a couple days to acclimate with new teammates and how we operate around here before he gets his first game," said Granato.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., scored three goals and 29 assists over 33 games with the University of Michigan this season.

Buffalo signed the defenceman to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday.

The Sabres will take on the Lightning in Tampa Bay later on Sunday.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs recalled goalie Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League on Sunday after Jake Allen left Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Allen left the game near the end of the first period after a flurry in front of the Canadiens' net that led to Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews scoring to give Toronto a 1-0 lead.

The 31-year-old left the game after allowing one goal on 15 shots and was replaced by goaltender Sam Montembeault.

The 22-year-old Primeau has appeared in 12 games with the Canadiens this season, posting a 1-7-1 record with a 4.62 goals-against average and a .868 save percentage.

Boston Bruins

Head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed that both forward David Pastrnak (undisclosed) and defenceman Hampus Lindholm (lower-body) will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Capitals with their injuries.