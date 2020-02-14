The Buffalo Sabres placed defenceman Zach Bogosian on waivers Friday.

Bogosian has one goal and five points while appearing in just 19 games with the Sabres this season. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in December that Bogosian had requested a trade from the franchise.

Let’s see if there’s a bite but I would think any interested teams would want the Sabres to eat half his salary or some in a trade instead. I could be wrong though. https://t.co/EhbnhmDwAD — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 14, 2020

A veteran of 636 NHL games, the Massena, N.Y., native has 53 career goals and 141 assists.

The 29-year-old was drafted third overall in 2008 by the Atlanta Thrashers. The right shot defenceman spent seven years with the Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets before joining the Sabres.

Bogosian is playing out the final season of a seven-year contract with the Jets in 2013 and carries $5.1 million cap hit.