The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed defenceman Brandon Montour to a one-year contract worth $3.85 million.

The 26-year-old scored five goals and added 13 assists over 54 games with the Sabres in 2019-20, his first full season with the club. He is coming off a two-year, $6.775 million deal.

Montour split the 2018-19 season between the Anaheim Ducks and Sabres.

Over 243 career games in the NHL, Montour has 24 goals and 67 assists.

The Ducks selected the Brantford, Ont., native in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.