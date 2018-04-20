MILWAUKEE — Lorenzo Cain homered, doubled twice and scored four times, and pinch-hitter Ryan Braun launched a three-run homer that gave him 1,000 RBIs and powered the Milwaukee Brewers to a 12-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

Lewis Brinson, acquired from Milwaukee in the off-season trade for Christian Yelich, celebrated his return to Miller Park with his first two homers of the season for Miami.

The Brewers erased a 3-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and added seven in the sixth.

Cain opened the fifth with his second homer. Travis Shaw worked a two-out walk, bringing on reliever Odrisamer Despaigne. Jesus Aguilar greeted Despaigne with an RBI double into the left-field corner and Hernan Perez blooped a run-scoring single into right-centre to make it 5-3.

Braun's fourth homer keyed the seven-run sixth and gave him 1,000 career RBIs. Orlando Arcia added a solo homer in the inning, along with doubles by Cain and Jett Bandy.

Nursing several injuries lately, Braun was held out Wednesday against Cincinnati with a sore left calf.

Chase Anderson (2-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings for the win.

Dillon Peters (2-2) gave up four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked five and uncorked two wild pitches.

Brinson, mired in a 1-for-36 slump since April 2, launched a two-run homer to centre in the fifth that put the Marlins up 3-2. He also connected leading off the third.

Brinson began the night batting .131 (8 for 61) with one RBI and no extra-base hits. He hadn't started since Sunday.

Milwaukee took a 2-1 lead in the third when Cain doubled, advanced to third on Yelich's groundout and scored on a wild pitch.

Cain and Yelich also manufactured a run in the first. Cain walked, moved up on a wild pitch and went to third when Yelich reached on an error. Yelich was caught in a rundown attempting to steal second, but stayed alive long enough for Cain to score.

It was Yelich's first game against the Marlins and the first time he and Cain both started in the outfield together since April 4. Yelich came off the disabled list Tuesday and returned to action Wednesday.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: LHP Chris O'Grady (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. RHP Merandy Gonzalez was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville and made his major league debut in relief to start the seventh.

Brewers: Acquired INF Tyler Saladino from the Chicago White Sox for cash. Saladino appeared in six games with Chicago, going 2 for 8 with a double. He was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. RHP Alec Asher, claimed Tuesday off waivers from the Dodgers and assigned to Colorado Springs, was designated for assignment.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Despaigne was removed in the sixth with a right forearm strain. ... LHP Wei-Yin Chen was scheduled to throw batting practice Friday and will make one more rehab start this weekend as he recovers from a left elbow injury. He allowed a run over 2 2/3 innings for Class A Jupiter on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-1, 4.70 ERA) is coming off his best outing. The rookie right-hander allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings but did get a decision in a 1-0 loss to the Pirates. He has allowed just one home run in 15 1/3 innings.

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1, 5.60) has struggled to find the form that netted 13 wins last season with San Diego. His first four starts failed to produce a quality start. He has struck out 11 but walked 10 in 17 2/3 innings.

