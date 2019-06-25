Pelletier confident he can make an impact on the Flames

Wingers Curtis Lazar and Kerby Rychel will become unrestricted free agents on July 1 after the Calgary Flames decided to not extend qualifying offers to them.

Lazar, 24, played just one game with the Flames in 2018-19, but produced 20 goals and 21 assists over 57 games with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. He has 15 goals and 36 assists over 246 career games with the Ottawa Senators and Flames after the Sens selected the Canadian 17th overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Rychel, 24, didn't record a point in two games with the Flames this season, but had a solid season in the AHL, netting 23 goals and 20 assists. He has three goals and 11 assists over 43 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Flames.

Defenceman Josh Healey, left winger Brett Pollock and goalie Mason McDonald also did not receive qualifying offers.

Forwards Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, Spencer Foo, Ryan Lomberg, Andrew Mangiapane, Alan Quine, defenceman Rinat Valiev and goalie David Rittich all received qualifying offers from the Flames.