Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan will miss the remaining four games of the regular season and is scheduled to have hip surgery next week, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Flames expect Monahan to be a full participant at training camp.

The 26-year-old appeared in 50 games this season with the Flames and posted 10 goals and 18 assists.

The Flames were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Monday.

Monahan has played his entire eight-year NHL career with the Flames, who drafted him sixth overall in the 2013 NHL Draft.