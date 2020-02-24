Do some teams need to be embarrassed to find another gear?

The Calgary Flames are finalizing a deal for defenceman Erik Gustaffson with the Chicago Blackhawks and have acquired defenceman Derek Forbort from the Los Angeles Kings.

Flames acquire Forbort from LA and trying to acquire Eric Gustafsson from Chicago — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2020

The Flames sent a fourth round draft pick to the Kings for Forbort.

Gustafsson has six goals and 20 assists in 59 games this season.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire playing career with the Blackhawks, scoring 28 goals and adding 88 assists in 214 games.

He was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, but was never signed to a contract.

The Nynashamn, Sweden, native has a $1.2 million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Forbort, 27, has an assist in 13 games for the Kings this season. He's also played five games for the Kings' AHL affiliate Ontario Reign, recording a goal.

In 268 games in the NHL, all with the Kings, recording six goals and 47 assists.