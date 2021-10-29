Flames' hot start is all about balance Seven games into their season, Calgary Flames forwards Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane are tied for the NHL lead in goals, Johnny Gaudreau leads the league in assists, and goalie Jacob Markstrom is fifth in save percentage (.952) - exactly as everyone predicted.

Not to mention the Flames are first in the Pacific Division.

Under Darryl Sutter early on, Calgary has defied pre-season expectations and found their identity as a team that is tough to play against and can score when they need to. Calgary’s 5-0 run away from the Saddledome was just the second time in franchise history the team has swept a five-game road trip.

“It was huge, obviously,” Markstrom said after the 4-0 win in Pittsburgh where he made several highlight-reel saves.

“First of all, we’ve got a long flight and it sucks to travel after a loss and then to end the trip on a good note and make it a great road trip instead of a good one, I thought that was really important.”

After a tough first season in Calgary where he - by his own admission - fell short of expectations, Markstrom has re-established himself as one of the league’s better goalies.

“He saved our bacon too many times, not only this game but the entire road trip,” said Gaudreau, who was impressed with Markstrom’s paddle save on Penguins forward Drew O’Connor in the second period on Thursday night. “One of the best goalies I’ve ever played with.

“It’s becoming an everyday thing with Marky.”

“I think our goalie was outstanding,” Sutter said.

While much praise has been deservedly heaped on the likes of Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm, and Andrew Mangiapane, the Flames’ balance has also shone. Twelve skaters have more than one point through seven games. Newcomer Blake Coleman has scored three times and, along with fellow first-year Flame Erik Gudbranson, has been a mainstay on one of the league’s best penalty kill units.

Speaking of the blueline, Oliver Kylington – who had two assists in Pittsburgh - has established himself as a legitimate top-four defender while paired with Chris Tanev, using his skating ability to move the puck, playing positionally sound and limiting turnovers.

Michael Stone, who played briefly with Kylington last season, lauded the blueliner’s increased willingness to skate with the puck and improved decision-making.

Sutter, meanwhile, has been impressed with the depth on the backend. “I said in the summer we’d need eight or nine defencemen and we’ve played seven games and used eight,” he mused.

The Flames now return home for their next five games with plenty of momentum - a rarity for the franchise so early on.

Throughout training camp, players emphasized how important it would be to get ahead in the standings right away. Both Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk said that in their tenures with the team, they couldn’t remember a season where they began so strong. At 5-1-1, Calgary has its best start since the 2001-02 campaign.

Webster’s Dictionary defines juggernaut as “a massive inexorable force, campaign, movement, or object that crushes whatever is in its path.” That may be a bit of an exaggeration, but if they continue playing this way, it’s clear the Flames will be a force in the Pacific Division.

SPARKS OFF THE FIRE

- Once expected to help replace the departed Mark Giordano, blueliner Nikita Zadorov has been a healthy scratch over the past five games. It was telling when Sutter dressed Stone ahead of the Russian blueliner to fill in for the injured Noah Hanifin. The Flames gave up a third round pick for Zadorov and he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer. From above, he looked uncomfortable whenever he had the puck and was caught out of position several times. Despite playing just two of seven games, he still leads the team in giveaways with six.

- When asked about Markstrom’s play, a couple of Flames also mentioned Dan Vladar and great performances from both goalies. Vladar had a strong training camp, with Sutter singling him out early on as a player who had earned his way on. Two games into his Flames tenure, he has two victories.

- Through seven games, Calgary leads the NHL in time played with the lead (206:49). The Florida Panthers are in second place (177:49), over 30 minutes back. (thank you, Natural Stat Trick)

- Not only does the scoresheet show the Flames’ balance, but so does the ice time. Outside of Glenn Gawdin, every Flame averages at least 10 minutes of ice time a night.

- It’ll be fascinating to see the role Sean Monahan has on this team. Once considered the Flames’ franchise centre, he has just one assist so this season and is averaging 14:53 of ice time - the lowest of his career.

- Believe it or not, Mangiapane’s 11:28 even-strength minutes per game is the third-lowest among team forwards who have played more than two games, ahead of only Milan Lucic and Brett Ritchie.