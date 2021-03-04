Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett is expected to be a healthy scratch Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.

Bennett, 24, has three goals and one assist in 22 games this season.

He was also a healthy scratch on Feb. 4 against the Winnipeg Jets. The Holland Landing, Ont. native reportedly asked for a trade earlier this season. 

The fourth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Bennett has 66 goals and 132 points in 386 career NHL games. Bennett is in the second year of a two-year, $5.1 million deal and will be a restricted free agent at season's end.