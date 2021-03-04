Facing off for a fourth straight game, Flames aim to match Sens' intensity

Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett is expected to be a healthy scratch Thursday against the Ottawa Senators.

Looks like Sam Bennett will be a healthy scratch tonight for the Calgary Flames. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 4, 2021

Bennett, 24, has three goals and one assist in 22 games this season.

He was also a healthy scratch on Feb. 4 against the Winnipeg Jets. The Holland Landing, Ont. native reportedly asked for a trade earlier this season.

The fourth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Bennett has 66 goals and 132 points in 386 career NHL games. Bennett is in the second year of a two-year, $5.1 million deal and will be a restricted free agent at season's end.