Flames games postponed through at least Thursday as six players enter protocol

The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames games through at least Thursday, Dec. 16 after six players and one staff member entered the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period.

The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov entered the protocol.

#Flames Roster Update: Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and a member of the training staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 13, 2021

"As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice," the league said in a release. "The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames regular season schedule.

"The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies."

The Flames were scheduled to play in the NHL's lone game Monday night on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks and again on Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. Calgary was also scheduled to play Thursday at home to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team's next game on the schedule is Saturday at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Sitting second in the Pacific Division with a 15-7-6 record, the Flames are currently in the midst of a four-game winless skid.