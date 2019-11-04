General manager Brad Treliving said Sunday the Calgary Flames "vehemently disagree" with the two-game suspension handed to Milan Lucic for roughing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood on Saturday night.

“I have the utmost respect for George Parros and the Department of Player Safety — they do a great job — but on this one, we vehemently disagree,” Treliving told the Calgary Sun. “I thought the play was handled by the on-ice officiating staff correctly. I saw a player who poked/jabbed/whacked/speared/whatever-you-want-to-call-it the goaltender. I think 31 teams around the league, if you do that to anybody, there is going to be a reaction. They scrum, they engage, but I don’t think it falls to the level where Milan is sitting out the next two games.

“We support our player 100 per cent. We want our players to support each other, back each other up, and we felt that’s what Milan was doing in this case.

“It’s hard to be neutral when it’s your team, but we see this one differently.”

Lucic was assessed two minor penalties for roughing after punching Sherwood behind the Flames net in the second period of their eventual 3-0 win on Saturday. Sherwood, who dropped to the ice after the punch from Lucic, left the game following the incident but later returned.

In their video announcing the suspension, the department of player safety noted that Lucic’s history of "recent and similar punches" was taken into account in the two-game ban. As a result, Lucic will forfeit $64,516.12 in salary and serve the second game of his suspension Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes, having also sat out Sunday's loss to the Washington Capitals.

Lucic, who is in his first season with the Flames, has three assists and 30 penalty minutes in 16 games this season.