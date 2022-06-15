What kind of interest could Gaudreau generate if he hits the open market?

With a month remaining before free agency, Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau remains slated to hit the open market on July 13.

Gaudreau's agent, Lewis Gross, said Tuesday "there is no truth to" the report that the winger had agreed to a long-term deal with the Flames.

Regarding the report that Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary #Flames have recently agreed to a long-term deal, his agent this evening said of that report: “There is no truth to it.” — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) June 15, 2022

The 28-year-old is coming off a career season in which he posted 40 goals and 115 points in 82 games while playing out the last of a six-year, $40.5 million contract with an average annual value of $6.75 million. He added three goals and 14 points in 12 playoff games as Calgary was eliminated in the second round by the Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames have just under $27 million in cap space this summer, per CapFriendly, with Gaudreau leading the list of unrestricted free agents and Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington scheduled for restricted free agency.

Gaudreau has spent his entire career in Calgary since being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.