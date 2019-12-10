Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk will not play Tuesday night in Arizona against the Coyotes and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced.

.@MFradiology Injury Update: Matthew Tkachuk (upper body) will not play tonight. He is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/Px34X6XTK1 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 11, 2019

Tkachuk picked up a goal and an assist in Monday night's overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche. He was injured and headed to the dressing room after a collision with Nikita Zadorov but returned to the game.

The 21-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists so far this season for the Flames.

Following their tilt in Arizona, Calgary will be back in action on Thursday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.