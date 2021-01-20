Calgary Flames forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Dillon Dube both missed the team's practice on Wednesday.

The Flames said Tkachuk was given a maintenance day, while Dube is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Tkachuk, 23, has two goals and three points through three games this season, playing a season-high 23:38 in the team's 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Dube, 22, has one goal and one assist in three games this season. He logged just 3:55 of ice time in Monday's win and did not take a shift after the first period.

The Flames do not play again until Sunday, when they host the Maple Leafs in the first of two straight games against Toronto.