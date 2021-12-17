Mikael Backlund became the 19th Calgary Flames player to enter the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Friday.

One member of the team's support staff has also entered the protocol for the Flames, who are shutdown through at least Saturday.

The addition of Backlund comes one day after the Flames confirmed some of the players within the origination are dealing with the Omicron variant.

Forward Dillon Dube and defenceman Oliver Kylington were added to the protocol Thursday, along with one member of the team's support staff. On Wednesday, 17 members of the organization were added to the protocol, including head coach Darryl Sutter, associate coach Kirk Muller, star forward Johnny Gaudreau and goalie Jacob Markstrom, along with some staff members.

Of the Flames active roster, only Matthew Tkachuk, Dan Vladar, Blake Coleman and Michael Stone remain off the list as of Friday morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Flames games were postponed through Dec. 18, though the team could be sidelined until after Christmas.

“As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities will remain closed for players until further notice,” the National Hockey League said in a release Wednesday afternoon. “The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames’ regular season schedule, and will provide a further update next week.”