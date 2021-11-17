Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for cross-checking Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA for Backlund, who carries a cap hit of $5.35 million.

Backlund received a two-minute minor penalty for boarding Konecny in the first period of Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss.

Backlund, 32, has three goals and five points in 16 games this season. He posted nine goals and 32 points in 54 games last season.

Konecny, 24, has four goals and eight points in 14 games this season.