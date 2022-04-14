Sutter likens practice habits to teaching kids to drive: 'Do it right or you'll wreck the car'

The Calgary Flames are one point away from securing their sixth 100-point franchise history and clinching their spot in the playoffs.

After missing the postseason last year, Calgary will look to lock up their spot in this year's playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

A point Thursday would give the Pacific Division-leading @NHLFlames the sixth 100-point season in franchise history and guarantee a trip to the 2022 #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/DjgoNpi6I6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2022

Calgary enters play Thursday sitting atop the Pacific Division with 99 points, nine points above the second-place Edmonton Oilers.

The Flames have reached the playoffs in three of the past five seasons, but have failed to advance to the second round since 2015.

After previously clinching their playoff berth, the Colorado Avalanche can lock up the Pacific Division with some help on Thursday night.

If the Avalanche win in any fashion if the New Jersey Devils, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars defeat the Minnesota Wild in regulation, the Avalanche will clinch their division's top seed.

With a win and a little help Thursday, the @Avalanche can lock up back-to-back division titles for the first time in nearly 20 years.



The franchise has finished as the No. 1 seed in its division 12 times, including a run of nine straight from 1994-95 to 2002-03. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/Uua8ISo4dB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2022

Colorado currently has a 13-point over the Flames for first place in the Western Conference with nine games remaining for both teams.

The Avalanche will reach the postseason for the fifth straight year this season but have failed to advance to the Conference final since 2002.