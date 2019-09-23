1h ago
Flames sign first-rounder Pelletier to ELC
The Calgary Flames announced Monday they have signed their 2019 first round draft pick Jakob Pelletier to a three-year, entry-level contract. Pelletier was selected 26th overall by the Flames.
TSN.ca Staff
The 18-year-old winger had 39 goals and 50 assists in 65 games for the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL last season.