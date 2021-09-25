The Calgary Flames made several cuts to it's training camp roster, the team announced on Saturday. The club now has 51 players remaining in training camp ahead of the season opener on October 16.

Defencemen Koletrane Wilson and Greg Moro will report to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. Forward Reid Perepeluk will also report to Stockton.

Lucas Ciona, Cole Huckins, Cole Jordan, Rory Kerins, Ilya Nikolaev, and Cameron Whynot will report to their respective junior teams.

Forward Ben King and goltenders Carter Serhyenko and Connor Ungar have been released from their ATO and will report to their respective junior teams.