TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports pending unrestricted free agent Travis Hamonic is no rush to make a decision on his future with the Calgary Flames.

Dreger reports that Hamonic met Flames general manager Brad Treliving prior to the start of the year, but it appears Hamonic may be content to play out the final season of his contract, which carries a $3.86 million cap hit.

"Well, it makes sense the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames would want to do something to shake something up, but if we go back to Calgary, yes there is ongoing speculation of the availability of certain players like (Mark) Jankowski, (Oliver) Kylington, and (Michael) Frolík for a long time, but Brad Treliving continues to work at the future of the Flames operation as well," Dreger said on Insider Trading. "I’m looking specifically at Travis Hamonic; they met prior to the start of the regular season. I don’t think the player liked how the conversation went.

"Treliving has met recently with Kevin Epp of Titan sports who represents Hamonic. There’s no rush on the player’s end, so this could be something that we’re talking about in the new year as we creep closer to the trade deadline. That’s an option, or if they’re a playoff team they use him to march as deep as they can."

Hamonic, who missed Tuesday's loss to the Colorado Avalanche with a lower-body injury, has one goal and four points in 23 games this season. He's averaging 20:48 of ice time, which ranks third on the team behind Mark Giordano and Noah Hanifin.

Acquired from the New York Islanders in 2017, Hamonic is one of four defencemen on the Flames' 23-man roster who are scheduled for unrestricted free agency in July.

The Flames dropped to 10-11-3 with Tuesday's loss and currently sit fifth in the Pacific Division.