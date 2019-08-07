Calgary Stampeders injured quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been ruled out and will not dress for his team's Week 9 clash against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Mitchell returned to practice on Tuesday and made throws of all lengths, but it appears he is still not ready to return to game action. Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson had left the door open for Mitchell to dress against Winnipeg on Tuesday.

What's the roster going to look like tomorrow vs. the @Wpg_BlueBombers?



Take a look at our position chart ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Kq1XDIdFpJ — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) August 7, 2019

"It felt great," Mitchell of his injured shoulder on Tuesday. "I didn't really want to take the helmet off...overall, I felt pretty good.

"That's Dave (Dickenson's) decision. Dave and Huf (GM John Hufnagel) - let those guys decide."

Mitchell could return to the lineup in Week 10 when the Stampeders host the Montreal Alouettes (3-3).

"Confidence, timing and rhythm, that's what we're looking for," Dickenson said of what he needed to see from Mitchell on Tuesday.

The CFL's Most Outstanding Player and Grey Cup MVP in 2018, Mitchell hasn't played since injuring the pectoral muscle in his throwing arm in late June. He was placed on Calgary's six-game injured list the following week and Thursday's contest will mark the sixth game he has missed.

In his absence, Nick Arbuckle has been suiting up under centre while rookie pivot Montell Cozart will serve as the backup. The 25-year-old Arbuckle has thrown for 1,473 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions over six games this season, his second in the CFL.

Calgary enters Week 9 at 5-2, tied with the Bombers for first in the West Division.