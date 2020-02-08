The Calgary Stampeders announced Saturday they have signed national offensive lineman Sean McEwen to a two-year contract.

McEwen had spent the first four seasons of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts, where he started all 72 games. The 26-year-old was named a CFL All-Star and the East Division's Most Outstanding Lineman in 2017. The Calgary native was the team's nomiee for Most Outstanding Lineman in three of his four seasons with the club.

"Sean is a durable player who has played at an all-star level during his CFL career," Stampeders GM John Hufnagel said. "We admired him when he was a member of Dinos but unfortunately never had the opportunity to draft him because he was already taken by the time it was our turn to pick."

The Argos selected McEwen third overall in the 2015 Draft out of the University of Calgary.

"I am extremely excited and grateful for this opportunity," McEwen said. "The Stampeders are an organization I've admired and respected for so long and I'm so glad I've been given a chance to be a part of it."