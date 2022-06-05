The Calgary Stampeders have acquired global punter James Smith from the Saskatchewan Roughriders in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2023 Global Draft.

Smith, 27, played 49 games over four seasons at the University of Cincinnati, earning All ACC honours each season, including first team in 2017-18 and second team in 2019-20. He finished as the Bearcats all-time leader in punting yards.

The Australian native signed with the NFL's Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2021.