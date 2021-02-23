WESTON, Florida—Colombia’s Camilo Aguado is making a habit of going low in golf tournaments—and it’s paying off. A month ago, Aguado was playing in the final event of the Mexican Tour season, a co-sanctioned event with PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s Dev Series. At one point in his third round, he was 10-under through 10 holes before shooting a 63.

Tuesday at The Club at Weston Hills’ Players Course, Aguado, playing in the first round of the Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament enjoyed a six-hole stretch where he was 7-under. He ended his day at 10-under 62, the first time he had ever finished a round double figures under-par. Aguado leads France’s Jeremy Gandon and American Gavin Hall by two strokes. Matthew Organisak is alone in fourth, at 6-under.

“I think I played the whole round pretty similar. The difference was getting my irons inside five feet on the back nine,” Aguado explained of his 3-under 33 vs. his 7-under 29. “On the front nine, I was hitting good shots, but instead of five feet, my approaches were 12 feet. I didn’t make them, but on the back nine I did start making them.”

After recording a birdie at No. 9 to start his streak, Aguado had consecutive birdie putts from three feet, three feet and four feet, respectively. He then rolled in an 18-footer on No. 13 and holed his pitching wedge from 131 yards for the eagle on the 14th.

“I had some wind behind me, a little bit to the right. On the hole before I hit it from 125 (yards). I felt like if I hit the same shot, I could get it close,” Aguado added of his eagle. “I just hit it, and suddenly Jake (Marriott) starts telling me, ‘Hey, you just holed it.’ I was like, Cool. I started shouting because I had just made five birdies and an eagle. That was pretty fun.”

Aguado is playing some of the best golf of his career, and not only on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica once it restarted play after pandemic postponement. Aguado, who lives about 45 minutes from here, in Doral, had a strong LOCALiQ Series summer, turning in three top-four performances and only two over-par scores in 17 rounds. In his last official start, at the Puerto Plata Open in the Dominican Republic on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Aguado tied for 10th. He is currently 21st on the points list.

Near the top of a leaderboard at a Qualifying Tournament is not an unfamiliar position for Gandon. In January 2020, he defeated Toni Hakula in a playoff to grab medalist honors at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. “Especially right now, with COVID and everything. We don’t know what’s going to happen if we’re going to be cleared to play, so you have to take every opportunity and make the most out of it,” he said of his decision to play in this qualifier.