MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Canada 'A' took advantage of a late penalty try to edge Tonga 'A' 32-31 at the World Rugby Americas Pacific Challenge on Sunday.

The Canadians (1-2-0) took the lead in the 69th minute after Tevita Hafoka was given a yellow card. Kainoa Lloyd had scored his third try of the game five minutes earlier to put the Canadians within striking distance.

"I think the win today was critical for the group," said head coach Kingsley Jones. "We're going into November and we need confidence."

The Canadians, who fell to Argentina 'A' and Uruguay 'A' earlier in the tournament, will now focus on preparations for the Nov. 11-23 Rugby World Cup Repechage in Marseille, France.

The winner of that competition will earn the final spot in the 20-team World Cup in Japan.

Ray Barkwill had the other try for Canada 'A' in the final game for both sides at the six-team tournament.

Irwin Finau had two tries for Tonga 'A' (1-2-0) and Manase Folau had the other.