Canada begins quest to repeat at men’s hockey worlds today on TSN
The 2022 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship begin in Finland on Friday. The host Finns, the defending Olympic champions, look to win their second gold in the past three years. Canada made history at last year’s tournament, becoming the first team to win after starting 0-3, and looks to repeat as gold medallists for the first time since 2015-16.
TSN.ca Staff
After making history last year at WHC, Canada returns with a potentially stronger roster
The 2022 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championship begins in Finland on Friday.
The host Finns, the defending Olympic champions, look to win their second gold in the past three years. Canada made history at last year’s tournament, becoming the first team to win after starting 0-3, and looks to repeat as gold medallists for the first time since 2015-16.
Catch the first games of the IIHF World Hockey Championship, France vs. Slovakia and USA vs. Latvia, on Friday at 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT on TSN1, the TSN App, and TSN Direct. Canada takes on Germany at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN Direct.
The Canadian roster is potentially even stronger this year, boasting a one-two punch of New York Islanders centre Matt Barzal, and Winnipeg Jets centre Pierre-Luc Dubois down the middle. Claude Julien returns behind the bench, after coaching Canada to a sixth-place finish at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Canada has never failed to make the playoffs at the World Championship.
Finland enters the tournament as favourites following their gold-medal performance in Beijing, led by NHL veteran Valtteri Filppula and Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia
The United States will try to end its 42-year gold-medal drought at the Olympic or World Championship level, after winning bronze in 2021. The Americans boast a mix of veteran leaders and young prospects on the blueline as New Jersey Devils’ prospect Luke Hughes will play alongside veteran defencemen Seth Jones and Nate Schmidt.
Three of the top-10 prospects in the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft will also showcase their skills in the tournament. Slovakia’s Simon Nemec and Juraj Slafkovsky and Czechia’s David Jiricek will play big roles for their countries at the world championship.
The tournament will take place over 17 days with a 16-team field. The defending champion Canadians, captained by Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot, headline Group A alongside Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Kazakhstan, Italy and France.
Group B consists of host Finland, the United States, Czechia, and Sweden as well as Latvia, Norway, Great Britain, and Austria.
Notably absent from the field is Russia, as the IIHF suspended the country from participation in tournaments “until further notice” after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
The men’s hockey worlds conclude on Sunday, May 29, with the gold-medal game. The entirety of the 64-game tournament can be seen on TSN.
