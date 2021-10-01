Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies will return to the Canada squad for a trio of World Cup qualifiers this month.

Canada manager John Herdman announced his roster for games against Mexico, Jamaica and Panama.

“We have three tough matches including back-to-back road matches in altitude and then heat, but we want these tests, and the team is ready for them,” Herdman said in a release. “The team will enjoy the match in Azteca, it’s a great arena for any footballer to play and we are looking forward to meet the Mexicans again following our recent CONCACAF Gold Cup Semi-Final match. It’s a quick turnaround to play against a very talented Jamaican squad, before coming home to play Panama and with our fans behind us, it’s a great way to finish the window.”

The team was without Davies for a 3-0 over El Salvador at BMO Field last month. Through three matches, Canada sits in second place on five points, two behind El Tri and ahead of the United States on goal difference. The top three teams qualify directly for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fourth-place team will take part in an inter-confederation playoff for a berth.

Canada plays Mexico in Mexico City on Oct. 7 before heading to Jamaica on Oct. 7. The only match of this month's qualifiers on Canadian soil will be the Oct. 13 date against Panama at BMO.

--

CANADA SQUAD FOR OCTOBER WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS:

GK - Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Maxime Crepeau (Vancouver Whitecaps) and James Pantemis (CF Montreal)

DF - Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Doneil Henry (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Moreirense), Samuel Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Zachary Brault-Guillard (CF Montreal), Alistair Johnston (Nashville SC) and Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

MF - Stephen Estaquio (Pacos de Ferreira), Liam Fraser (Columbus Crew), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal) and David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone)

FW - Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Charles-Andreas Brym (FC Eindhoven), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Besiktas), Liam Millar (Basel) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Toronto FC)