Bedard had 'no clue' he was close to the single-game goal record

After a second record-breaking performance to start the World Junior Hockey Championship, Team Canada is back on the ice Wednesday night against Germany, looking to improve to 3-0 in the tournament.

You can watch the game LIVE from Edmonton starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN 1/3/4, TSN Direct and the TSN App.

In their opening game against Czechia on Boxing Day, Buffalo Sabres No. 1 pick Owen Power became the first defenceman in World Juniors history to score a hat trick for Canada.

Then on Tuesday, Canada's 16-year-old phenom Connor Bedard became the youngest player in World Juniors history to score four goals in a single game during an

Cameron says he sees Bedard's overall game improving While Connor Bedard impressed with a record-tying four-goal game against Austria, it was his play off the puck that encouraged Team Canada head coach Dave Cameron, who said he sees that area of Bedard's game improving.

11-2 rout over Austria. Mario Lemieux (1983), Simon Gagne (1999), Brayden Schenn (2010), Taylor Raddysh (2016) and Maxime Comtois (2018) have also scored four goals in a single game for Team Canada.

Bedard is also only the second 16-year-old to score a hat trick for Canada at this event since Wayne Gretzky, who did it twice in 1977.

"It's definitely cool hearing your name and one of, if not the greatest to ever play," Bedard said. "It's one game and I don't think I'll be getting 2,800 points in the NHL. It's cool though to hear my name with his. It's good, but we've got a long way to go in this tournament."

Bedard puts on a show and makes history in Canada's dominating win against Austria After becoming the youngest player at the WJC to score four goals in a game, Bob McKenzie and Jeff O'Neill discuss what Connor Bedard's incredible performance says about the 16-year-old, dissect Shane Wright's so-so game, and assess how Brett Brochu fared in his first start of the tournament.

Looking ahead to Wednesday's game, Canada will once again be heavy favourites against the Germans, who dropped their opener against Finland, 3-1, before edging Czechia, 2-1, in overtime on Monday.

All-time, Canada holds a dominating 26-1 record against Germany with their only loss coming in 1981. Most recently, Canada hammered Germany 16-2 at last year's tournament inside the Calgary bubble.

Canada has netted a tournament-leading 17 goals over two games while Germany has scored four times.

Miller, Ferraro break down a 'heck of a night' for Bedard Connor Bedard "scored every which way you could imagine" against Austria, tying a single-game goal record with four in the game. Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro break down the tape and explain how the 16-year-old was so dominant.

Forward Alexander Blank is the leader scorer for the Germans with two goals and an assist. Cole Perfetti leads the way for Canada with six points (one goal, five assists).

Canadian forward Xavier Bourgault didn't play against the Austrians after taking a hit to the head in Sunday's opener against Czechia.

"Fingers crossed he can skate tomorrow," head coach Dave Cameron said.

Fellow forward Justin Sourdif will be eligible to return on Wednesday after serving a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head.

Elsewhere, the World Juniors have a full slate of action on Wednesday after just a single game on Tuesday following Team USA's forfeit to Switzerland due to positive COVID-19 cases on the team.

Finland battles Czechia at 2pm e.t./11am p.t. followed by Slovakia taking on Russia at 4:30pm e.t./1:30pm p.t. After the Canada-Germany game at 7pm e.t./4pm p.t., USA hopes to finish off the day against Sweden at 9:30pm e.t./6:30pm p.t., if COVID protocols allow it.