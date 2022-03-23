PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Canada's Kerri Einarson held off Sweden' 10-8 at the women's world curling championship on Wednesday.

Einarson led 8-2 after five ends, but Sweden's Anna Hasselborg fought back to take the game to a 10th end.

Canada (5-2) also picked up a win forfeited by Scotland, which withdrew on the second day of the championship with four players testing positive for COVID-19.

The Canadians were scheduled to take on the Scots in the evening draw and were thus 6-2 by the end of the day.

The host country faces both the United States and unbeaten South Korea on Thursday.

The top six teams Friday advance to the playoff round with the top two earning byes to Saturday's semifinals. Third through sixth play off that day to join them.

The medal games are Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.