BEIJING — The Canadian women's hockey team's game against Russia at the Olympic Games has been delayed while the Canadians wait in their dressing room.

The Russian women had been introduced and lined up at the blue line at Wukesong Sports Centre when Canadian coach Troy Ryan walked onto his team's bench to have a conversation with the officials.

They were was no immediate explanation for the delay.

After 40 minutes of skating circling the ice and sitting on the bench, the Russian women returned to their dressing room.

An on-ice official announced "this competition has been delayed until further notice."

Six Russian players, including captain Olga Sosina, were in isolation and have been unable to play in the tournament because of positive tests for COVID-19.

The Russian women's hockey team isolated in the Olympic village Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 because of the outbreak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7.