The 2022 BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES rosters collectively feature 48 of Canada’s top high school boys and girls basketball players, including top NCAA prospects Cassandre Prosper, Lemyah Hylton, Dominique Ennis, Leonard Miller, Elijah Fisher, and Jeremy Foumena.

TORONTO (March 20, 2022) – As revealed in TSN’s March Madness coverage, the rosters for the sixth annual BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES, airing Sunday, April 3, were confirmed. More information on Canada’s showcase event featuring the country’s top high school basketball players can be found at BioSteelAllCanadian.com.

TSN’s live coverage tips off with the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME airing live at 12 noon ET on TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME airs live at 3 p.m. ET on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The roster for the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME features the following players:

BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME First Name Last Name Class High School / Prep Province Commitment Mary-Anna Asare 2022 J. Addison (ON) Ontario Virginia Commonwealth U Summer Bostock 2023 The Webb School (TN) Ontario U of Maryland Raeven Boswell 2022 Lake Travis High School (TX) Texas Georgia Tech U Shantavia Dawkins 2022 Southwest Academy (ON) Ontario Iowa State U Aicha Dia 2022 Dawson College (QC) Québec Penn State U Fatima Diakhaté 2022 Montverde Academy (FL) Québec U of Central Florida Dominique Ennis 2022 King's Christian Collegiate (ON) Ontario Rice U Toby Fournier 2024 Crestwood Prep (ON) Ontario Delaney Gibb 2024 Timpview High School (UT) Alberta Lemyah Hylton 2022 Southwest Academy (ON) Ontario U of Arizona Emma Koabel 2022 Niagara Prep (ON) Ontario Duke U Sumer Lee 2023 Crestwood Prep (ON) Ontario Ajok Madol 2023 Archbishop MC O'Neill (SK) Saskatchewan Brianna McLeod 2022 King's Christian Collegiate (ON) Ontario U of Colorado Alisha Murray 2023 Royal Crown Academic School (ON) Ontario Milana Nenadić 2022 Cameron Heights (ON) Ontario U of Maine Cassandre Prosper 2023 Capital Courts Academy (ON) Québec Marina Radocaj 2023 RA McMath Secondary (BC)‎ British Columbia Bree Robinson 2023 The Webb School (TN) Ontario Cheyenne Rowe 2022 Markham Prep (ON) Ontario James Madison U Taija Sta Maria 2023 Crestwood Prep (ON) Ontario Syla Swords 2024 Lo-Ellen Park Prep (ON) Ontario T'yana Todd 2022 IMG Academy (FL) Ontario Serah Williams 2022 Niagara Prep (ON) Ontario U of Wisconsin *Abigail Jegede 2022 King's Christian Collegiate (ON) Ontario Villanova U *Mackendra Konig 2022 King's Christian Collegiate (ON) Ontario U of Montana *Helena Lasić 2022 New Hope Academy (MD) Ontario U of Pennsylvania

*Player was selected to the game but unable to participate

The roster for the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME features the following players: