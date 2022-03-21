The 2022 BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES rosters collectively feature 48 of Canada’s top high school boys and girls basketball players, including top NCAA prospects Cassandre Prosper, Lemyah Hylton, Dominique Ennis, Leonard Miller, Elijah Fisher, and Jeremy Foumena. 

TORONTO (March 20, 2022) – As revealed in TSN’s March Madness coverage, the rosters for the sixth annual BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES, airing Sunday, April 3, were confirmed. More information on Canada’s showcase event featuring the country’s top high school basketball players can be found at BioSteelAllCanadian.com.

TSN’s live coverage tips off with the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME airing live at 12 noon ET on TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME airs live at 3 p.m. ET on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

The roster for the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME features the following players:

BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME 

 

First Name

Last Name

Class

High School / Prep

Province

Commitment

Mary-Anna

Asare

2022

J. Addison (ON)

Ontario

Virginia Commonwealth U

Summer

Bostock

2023

The Webb School (TN)

Ontario

U of Maryland

Raeven

Boswell

2022

Lake Travis High School (TX)

Texas

Georgia Tech U

Shantavia

Dawkins

2022

Southwest Academy (ON)

Ontario

Iowa State U

Aicha

Dia

2022

Dawson College (QC)

Québec

Penn State U

Fatima

Diakhaté

2022

Montverde Academy (FL)

Québec

U of Central Florida

Dominique

Ennis

2022

King's Christian Collegiate (ON)

Ontario

Rice U

Toby

Fournier

2024

Crestwood Prep (ON)

Ontario

  

Delaney

Gibb

2024

Timpview High School (UT)

Alberta

  

Lemyah

Hylton

2022

Southwest Academy (ON)

Ontario

U of Arizona

Emma

Koabel

2022

Niagara Prep (ON)

Ontario

Duke U

Sumer

Lee

2023

Crestwood Prep (ON)

Ontario

  

Ajok

Madol

2023

Archbishop MC O'Neill (SK)

Saskatchewan

  

Brianna

McLeod

2022

King's Christian Collegiate (ON)

Ontario

U of Colorado

Alisha

Murray

2023

Royal Crown Academic School (ON)

Ontario

  

Milana

Nenadić

2022

Cameron Heights (ON)

Ontario

U of Maine

Cassandre

Prosper

2023

Capital Courts Academy (ON)

Québec

  

Marina

Radocaj

2023

RA McMath Secondary (BC)‎

British Columbia

  

Bree

Robinson

2023

The Webb School (TN)

Ontario

  

Cheyenne

Rowe

2022

Markham Prep (ON)

Ontario

James Madison U

Taija

Sta Maria

2023

Crestwood Prep (ON)

Ontario

  

Syla

Swords

2024

Lo-Ellen Park Prep (ON)

Ontario

  

T'yana

Todd

2022

IMG Academy (FL)

Ontario

  

Serah

Williams

2022

Niagara Prep (ON)

Ontario

U of Wisconsin

*Abigail

Jegede

2022

King's Christian Collegiate (ON)

Ontario

Villanova U

*Mackendra

Konig

2022

King's Christian Collegiate (ON)

Ontario

U of Montana

*Helena

Lasić

2022

New Hope Academy (MD)

Ontario

U of Pennsylvania
 
 

 *Player was selected to the game but unable to participate

The roster for the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME features the following players:

BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME

 

First Name

Last Name

Class

High School / Prep

Province

Commitment

Vasean

Allette

2023

United Scholastic Academy (ON)

Ontario

  

Jaden

Clayton

2022

Fort Erie International Academy (ON)

Ontario

  

Zaiden

Cross

2022

Crestwood Prep (ON)

Ontario

  

Josiah

Davis

2022

Teays Valley Christian (WV)

Ontario

West Virginia U

Romad

Dean

2022

Crestwood Prep (ON)

Bahamas

  

Wilguens

Exacte Jr.

2022

NBA Academy Latin America (MEX)

Québec

U of Utah

Elijah

Fisher

2023

Crestwood Prep (ON)

Ontario

  

Jeremy

Foumena

2022

Orangeville Prep (ON)

Québec

  

Javier

Gilgeous-Glasgow

2022

United Scholastic Academy (ON)

Ontario

  

Luke

Hunger

2022

Northfield Mount Hermon (MA)

Québec

Northwestern U

TJ

Hurley

2022

The Rock School (FL)

Ontario

  

Isaac

Jack

2022

Fort Erie International Academy (ON)

British Columbia

  

DJ

Jackson

2022

Montverde Academy (FL)

Ontario

  

Jimma

James

2023

Huntington Prep (WV)

Ontario

  

Elijah

Mahi

2022

Potter's House (FL)

Ontario

  

Mambourou

Mara

2022

Royal Crown Academic School (ON)

Guinea

  

Armani

Mighty

2022

United Scholastic Academy (ON)

Ontario

Boston College

Leonard

Miller

2022

Fort Erie International Academy (ON)

Ontario

  

Jefferson

Monegro

2022

Orangeville Prep (ON)

Québec

  

Ose

Okojie

2022

United Scholastic Academy (ON)

Ontario

  

Efeosa

Oliogu

2025

United Scholastic Academy (ON)

Ontario

  

Cam

Slaymaker

2022

London Basketball Academy (ON)

British Columbia

  

Caelum

Swanton-Rodger

2022

Edge Prep (AB)

Alberta

  

Thierno

Sylla

2022

Royal Crown Academic School (ON)

Guinea

  

Anthony

Wrzeszcz

2022

Wasatch Academy (UT)

Ontario

Sam Houston St
 
 