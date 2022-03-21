12m ago
Canada’s Burgeoning Ballers: Rosters Announced for 2022 BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES, Apri
The 2022 BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES rosters collectively feature 48 of Canada’s top high school boys and girls basketball players, including top NCAA prospects Cassandre Prosper, Lemyah Hylton, Dominique Ennis, Leonard Miller, Elijah Fisher, and Jeremy Foumena.
TORONTO (March 20, 2022) – As revealed in TSN’s March Madness coverage, the rosters for the sixth annual BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAMES, airing Sunday, April 3, were confirmed. More information on Canada’s showcase event featuring the country’s top high school basketball players can be found at BioSteelAllCanadian.com.
TSN’s live coverage tips off with the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME airing live at 12 noon ET on TSN3, TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME airs live at 3 p.m. ET on TSN4, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.
The roster for the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME features the following players:
BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Class
|
High School / Prep
|
Province
|
Commitment
|
Mary-Anna
|
Asare
|
2022
|
J. Addison (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Virginia Commonwealth U
|
Summer
|
Bostock
|
2023
|
The Webb School (TN)
|
Ontario
|
U of Maryland
|
Raeven
|
Boswell
|
2022
|
Lake Travis High School (TX)
|
Texas
|
Georgia Tech U
|
Shantavia
|
Dawkins
|
2022
|
Southwest Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Iowa State U
|
Aicha
|
Dia
|
2022
|
Dawson College (QC)
|
Québec
|
Penn State U
|
Fatima
|
Diakhaté
|
2022
|
Montverde Academy (FL)
|
Québec
|
U of Central Florida
|
Dominique
|
Ennis
|
2022
|
King's Christian Collegiate (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Rice U
|
Toby
|
Fournier
|
2024
|
Crestwood Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Delaney
|
Gibb
|
2024
|
Timpview High School (UT)
|
Alberta
|
Lemyah
|
Hylton
|
2022
|
Southwest Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
U of Arizona
|
Emma
|
Koabel
|
2022
|
Niagara Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Duke U
|
Sumer
|
Lee
|
2023
|
Crestwood Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Ajok
|
Madol
|
2023
|
Archbishop MC O'Neill (SK)
|
Saskatchewan
|
Brianna
|
McLeod
|
2022
|
King's Christian Collegiate (ON)
|
Ontario
|
U of Colorado
|
Alisha
|
Murray
|
2023
|
Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Milana
|
Nenadić
|
2022
|
Cameron Heights (ON)
|
Ontario
|
U of Maine
|
Cassandre
|
Prosper
|
2023
|
Capital Courts Academy (ON)
|
Québec
|
Marina
|
Radocaj
|
2023
|
RA McMath Secondary (BC)
|
British Columbia
|
Bree
|
Robinson
|
2023
|
The Webb School (TN)
|
Ontario
|
Cheyenne
|
Rowe
|
2022
|
Markham Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
James Madison U
|
Taija
|
Sta Maria
|
2023
|
Crestwood Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Syla
|
Swords
|
2024
|
Lo-Ellen Park Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
T'yana
|
Todd
|
2022
|
IMG Academy (FL)
|
Ontario
|
Serah
|
Williams
|
2022
|
Niagara Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
U of Wisconsin
|
*Abigail
|
Jegede
|
2022
|
King's Christian Collegiate (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Villanova U
|
*Mackendra
|
Konig
|
2022
|
King's Christian Collegiate (ON)
|
Ontario
|
U of Montana
|
*Helena
|
Lasić
|
2022
|
New Hope Academy (MD)
|
Ontario
|
U of Pennsylvania
*Player was selected to the game but unable to participate
The roster for the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME features the following players:
BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN BOYS BASKETBALL GAME
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Class
|
High School / Prep
|
Province
|
Commitment
|
Vasean
|
Allette
|
2023
|
United Scholastic Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Jaden
|
Clayton
|
2022
|
Fort Erie International Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Zaiden
|
Cross
|
2022
|
Crestwood Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Josiah
|
Davis
|
2022
|
Teays Valley Christian (WV)
|
Ontario
|
West Virginia U
|
Romad
|
Dean
|
2022
|
Crestwood Prep (ON)
|
Bahamas
|
Wilguens
|
Exacte Jr.
|
2022
|
NBA Academy Latin America (MEX)
|
Québec
|
U of Utah
|
Elijah
|
Fisher
|
2023
|
Crestwood Prep (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Jeremy
|
Foumena
|
2022
|
Orangeville Prep (ON)
|
Québec
|
Javier
|
Gilgeous-Glasgow
|
2022
|
United Scholastic Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Luke
|
Hunger
|
2022
|
Northfield Mount Hermon (MA)
|
Québec
|
Northwestern U
|
TJ
|
Hurley
|
2022
|
The Rock School (FL)
|
Ontario
|
Isaac
|
Jack
|
2022
|
Fort Erie International Academy (ON)
|
British Columbia
|
DJ
|
Jackson
|
2022
|
Montverde Academy (FL)
|
Ontario
|
Jimma
|
James
|
2023
|
Huntington Prep (WV)
|
Ontario
|
Elijah
|
Mahi
|
2022
|
Potter's House (FL)
|
Ontario
|
Mambourou
|
Mara
|
2022
|
Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
|
Guinea
|
Armani
|
Mighty
|
2022
|
United Scholastic Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Boston College
|
Leonard
|
Miller
|
2022
|
Fort Erie International Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Jefferson
|
Monegro
|
2022
|
Orangeville Prep (ON)
|
Québec
|
Ose
|
Okojie
|
2022
|
United Scholastic Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Efeosa
|
Oliogu
|
2025
|
United Scholastic Academy (ON)
|
Ontario
|
Cam
|
Slaymaker
|
2022
|
London Basketball Academy (ON)
|
British Columbia
|
Caelum
|
Swanton-Rodger
|
2022
|
Edge Prep (AB)
|
Alberta
|
Thierno
|
Sylla
|
2022
|
Royal Crown Academic School (ON)
|
Guinea
|
Anthony
|
Wrzeszcz
|
2022
|
Wasatch Academy (UT)
|
Ontario
|
Sam Houston St